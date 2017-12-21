Fall athletes honored at Clare BOE Monday

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Boys’ and Girls’ Cross County teams, Girls’ Varsity Volleyball, Boys Varsity Soccer and Varsity Football teams were honored at the Clare Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

Coach Adam Burhans named team members of the Boys’ Cross Country Team including Bryce Miller, Scott Rodenbo, Kaleb Schroeder, Bryce Dangler, David Good, Jayce Miller, Dylan Moorish, James Teall Jr., and Alan Winter, and spoke briefly about their accomplishments this fall.

Coach Kyle McKown lauded the Girls’ Cross Country team for eighth place at the Jack Pine Conference. The team placed 5th at the Division III State Finals, the highest for Clare High School girls’ cross country since the Pioneers runner-up finish in 1979. Lainey Veenkant earned All-State honors for the third consecutive season and placed 12th overall. “She is the fastest female cross country runner in Clare history, and she continues to set the bar higher each season,” McKown said. Olivia Haring was 52nd, Kameron Haag 59th, Katherine Haupt 60th and Riley Schroeder 91st. Team members honored included Katherine Haupt, Kylee Hoffman, Elizabeth Kaechele, Alexis LaPoe, Aubrey Miller, Riley Schroeder, Bryanna Smith, Nicole Taylor, Lainey Veenkant and Tarryn Winter.

Coach Shannon Zinser introduced the Girls’ Volleyball team members present that were honored. Team members honored included Jenna Betts, Kennedy Blackburn, Mackenzie Bryans, Kylie Chicilli, Olivia Cook, Peyton Hubel, Macie Jerome, Jayce Jordan, Cami Miller, Haley Miller and Rease Tank.

Miller, Blackburn and Jordan were named second team All-Conference; Honorable Mention was given to Hubel, and Miller.

Doug Helming made the presentations to the Boys’ Varsity Soccer team, which included: All State winner Aidan Boyd, Mason Dice, James Dietsch, John Helming and Wyatt Rowell. He said their academic performance was a 3.5 GPA or above. Aidan was selected to the All-Region and All-State team; John Helmling for being selected to the Bay City Times Dream Team, only the third player in Clare history to have earned the honor.

Varsity Football team members honored by Coach Kelly Luplow included Emmett Adkins, Jeffery Allen, William Biermaker, Keegan Billerbeck, Aidan Boyd, Dylan Brown, Dylan Dickinson, Bradley Fields, Bruin French, Devin Gaskill, Michael Horbatiuk, Noah Johnson, Kaden Kelly, Kolt Lincoln, Xavier Martin, Jack Moore, Ryan Pummell, Tanner Punches, Lucas Radtke, Justin Roberts, Tyler Rodenbo, Michael Rodgers, Nicholas Roe, Brenden Sersaw, Mitchell Sterner, Zechariah Stickler, Justin Tickle, Dustin VanSicklen and Myles Williamson. “This is a great group of guys, one of the best we’ve ever had,” said Luplow. “They scored 470 points and Team Academic All-State for the 4th time.”

Brenden Sersaw, Zac Stickler, and Ryan Pummell made the Detroit News All State Team. Brenden was 1st Team Defensive Back and Honorable Mention “Athlete”. Zac was Honorable Mention Offensive Line and Ryan was Honorable Mention Linebacker. For the Detroit News, Brenden Sersaw made First Team Division 5; Ryan Pummell and Zac Sticker earned Honorable Mention. For the MHSFCA, Brenden Sersaw and Zac Stickler were named Division 5 First Team. The AP named Brenden Sersaw Division 4-6 First Team; Ryan Pummell Division 5-6 Second Team; and Zac Stickler was give Honorable Mention for Divisions 5-6.

In another matter at the Monday meeting, Superintendent Jim Walter reported that two sections of the High School Roof, the gymnasium and over the locker rooms, would be put out for bid in January. Interviews for the Clare Primary and Middle Schools Dean of Students position are ongoing with 2-4 finalists scheduled on Tuesday. He also reported on the selection of a new special education teacher.

Other business at the meeting included:

*The second reading and approval of four Board Policy updates to: evaluation of the superintendent; graduation requirements; a new policy for early graduation and a new policy for transfer of credit.

*Setting January 15 at 6:30 for the Organizational Meeting.

*Approval of Bills payable for November totaling $306,687.52.

*A closed session to discuss the evaluation of Superintendent Walter.