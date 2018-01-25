Farwell puts one in win column

By Aaron Michell

Correspondent

All things considered, the last week has been pretty good for the Farwell Eagles boys’ basketball team.

Following a hard-fought loss to the Gladwin Flying G’s on Friday night, the Eagles bounced back to notch their first win of the season, 51-44, over Merrill on Tuesday night.

“I was really happy with our overall effort tonight,” said Eagles head coach Jason MacLean. “We knew that if we stuck with our game plan and were patient on offense and aggressive on defense we’d have a chance. All nine guys contributed in one way or another.”

A tight ball game throughout, it was the Eagles intensity in the third quarter that proved to be the difference.

“We started to impose our will defensively forcing Merrill into taking awkward shots and limiting them to one shot,” MacLean said. “Our rebounding positioning was the best it’s been this year and that allowed us to control the tempo throughout.”

Coach MacLean was proud of his team but also gave credit to Merrill.

“They played hard and scrapped all night long,” MacLean said. “The difference is that we have seniors and they weren’t letting this one slip away.”

Travis Bauer led the Eagles with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals. Caleb Pitts added 13 points and 4 rebounds. Coach MacLean credited David Gordon and Jesse Fogle for their outstanding defense throughout the game.

“Without them we don’t win this game.”

The Eagles (1-10, 0-7 Jack Pine) look to continue their winning ways as they head to Harrison on Friday.