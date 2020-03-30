Grundy Named Marion Fulltime Head Coach

March 30, 2020

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

After a mid-season coaching change, Chad Grundy finished out the 2019 schedule as head coach of the Marion football team. Grundy was recently tabbed to take control of the program full-time, when he was officially hired as the head coach heading into next season.



“I have lived most of my life in Marion,” he said. “I went to elementary school there, I student taught there. This is basically like coming home.”



Grundy, a 1991 Evart graduate, played tight end for the Wildcat football team, and also played baseball. After studying at Ferris State University, he was hired to teach at McBain. He was a part of the football program for 18 years, serving as head coach from 2009-14. Grundy, who is also a history teacher and the head baseball coach at Marion, was the head coach for McBain baseball for 21 years.



“When I was done at McBain, I said I was done forever, I was just burned out from all the administrative duties,” Grundy said. “When I took the teaching job at Marion they asked me to be the assistant and I thought, I love coaching and this way all I have to do is coach, so I would do it. It was super fun and it got me back into coaching a little bit and made me realize I was missing it.”



During Grundy’s tenure with the Ramblers, he compiled a record of 38-23 and four playoff appearances and a district championship in 2010. The Eagles have made the playoffs each of the last three seasons as well, leaving the newly named coach hopeful of the good times continuing.



“I thought that (former head coach) Chad Jenema and I worked really well together and he had a good base going here, so we are just trying to springboard off of that,” Grundy said. “We will probably change a few things thigs year, probably just to adjust to the talent that we have. We are still going to be a running team, but we are going to try to open it up a little bit more.”



Grundy had a 5-2 record as coach of the Eagles last year, including an opening round playoff loss to Hillman.



“We have made the playoffs three years in a row now so it is to the point where we need to take the next step,” he said. “I think everyone now is content with making the playoffs, but we know that we need to advance on that a little bit now.”



While their last game was back in November, the Eagles were in the midst of a strong off-season. The MHSAA’s ruling to pause all athletic activities due to COVID-19 has stopped their efforts, at least for the time being.



“We have had a really good off-season lifting wise, a lot of kids were coming in,” Grundy said. “It is disappointing that we have to stop that recently but hopefully we can get going again and have a strong summer. We’re hoping to do a camp to get our kids ready and we may even take them away for three or four days if everything works out well.”

Share This Post Tweet