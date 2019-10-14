Harrison Topples Farwell, 58-0

October 14, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

After Friday’s home Jack Pine Conference 58-0 domination of Farwell, it was hard for the Harrison football team to not be pleased after the game.



“We are very happy with the win,” Harrison head coach Jamie Lipovsky said. “Farwell has looked good on film all season with the exception of Beaverton so we anticipated a very tough game and were surprised by the outcome. Jumping out to the 32-0 lead after one quarter was huge.”



Conversely the Eagles were left licking their wounds after dropping their third straight league contest.



“We have several players out with injuries and we were not prepared for their physicality,” Farwell head coach Travis Waddell said.



The first quarter saw the Hornets get touchdowns thanks to a 23-yard run by Logan Yost, a 30-yard scamper by Gavin Lawrence, a 36-yard touchdown pass from Luke Cooper to Yost and a six yard gain by Cam Ashcroft.



“Both sides of the ball we played well,” Lipovsky said. “We had many new faces to different positions so them playing well was very positive.”



Harrison tacked on two more scores in the second quarter, getting a 12-yard keeper by Cooper and Ethan Vanantwerpt romped in from five yards out, making it 46-0 at the half.



The third quarter saw the final points of the night, as Ashcroft hit the end-zone on a five-yard run and Brandon Gilipin sprinted in from 51-yards out.



“The ultimate goal going into any game is to figure out a way to win and to come out as healthy as possible,” Lipovsky said. “We were missing a few kids who couldn’t play because of injuries, so coming out healthy was a big plus for us.”



Lawrence finished with 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns on six carries, Ashcroft ran six times for 72 yards and two scores, Gilpin carried the ball four times for 63 yards and one score and Theodore Campbell ran four times for 34 yards.



The defense was led by Yost, Colin Dunn and Luke Gillespie who had five tackles each. Ashcroft and Dunn had one interception each and Colton Brand added three tackles and recovered a fumble.



Seth Hanna led the Eagle offense with 42 yards rushing and Tyrell Thrush led their defense with 14 tackles.



Harrison (4-2 overall, 3-2 JPC) heads to league newcomer Shepherd (3-3, 2-3) tonight (Friday). The Bluejays are coming off of back-to-back wins, including last week’s 57-19 victory over Gladwin.



“Shepherd is a very tough team,” Lipovsky said. “If we want to keep pace and make a push for the playoffs, this is a must win for us.”



Farwell (1-5, 1-4) hosts Pinconning (0-6, 0-5) tonight. The Spartans, also new to the JPC came up short with Clare last week, 42-0.

