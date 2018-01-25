Hornets hang on to win nailbiter

by Aaron Michell

Sports Writer

Harrison held on late, getting just enough defensive stops to defeat the host Beavers 41-37 in Jack Pine Conference play on Friday.

The win improves the Hornets to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in Jack Pine play.

“I couldn’t be happier with the team’s effort,” said coach Matt Cooper. “We played really hard and [along with Tuesday’s victory over Lake City] were able to beat two good teams this week.”

Free throws proved to be the difference down the stretch, as the Hornets held on against a tough Beaverton squad.

“We struggled shooting the ball against Beaverton,” said Cooper. “They’re a good defensive team, but we made our free throws down the stretch and got a few key stops.”

Harrison hosts Farwell on Friday in a Jack Pine league matchup.