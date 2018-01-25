Lady Eagles fall to league leading Gladwin

By Aaron Michell

Correspondent

After falling to Gladwin on a desperation buzzer-beater earlier in the year, the Lady Eagles felt like they had a victory stolen. This time around, according to head coach Gordon Risbridger, his team simply got outplayed and outcoached, falling 35-21 to the visiting Flying G’s.

“They threw a box and one defense at us and I wasn’t prepared for that,” Risbridger said. “That won’t happen again.”

The Flying G’s led 12-1 after the first quarter as they focused their attention on shutting down Eagles’ standout Hunter Sponseller. After some second quarter adjustments, Farwell clawed back to within 17-9 at the half.

A defensive battle throughout, the Eagles just couldn’t hit enough shots to keep pace with Gladwin in the end.

“We also struggled to run our offense properly, but even when we did have good looks we just couldn’t knock down our shots,” said Risbridger.

Gladwin extended the lead to 25-13 entering the fourth and held on from there.

Despite the loss and offensive woes, Risbridger was happy with his team’s defensive performance.

“Our defense was good,” Risbridger said. “We held Gladwin to the fewest points they’ve had all year, but we couldn’t make the shots we needed to.”

Jenna Odykirk led the Eagles (10-3, 5-3 Jack Pine) with 8 points and 8 rebounds while Grace Saupe added 5 points and 13 boards. Kiya Lovett and Gabby Airbets led Gladwin (10-2, 7-0 Jack Pine) with 10 points apiece.

Farwell looks to bounce back at home against Harrison on Thursday.