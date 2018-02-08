Lady Eagles score often, win big

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Farwell’s offense woke up from its mid-winter slumber Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles, who had lost their previous four games, tied their highest point total of the season, giving them enough for a 62-27 non-conference victory.

“I’m happy with the results, it was nice to get back in the win column,” head coach Gordie Risbridger said. “Our pressure worked well and we showed more patience offensively when we had to.”

Farwell led 17-7 after the first quarter and 35-19 at half time, put up a good defensive effort in the third quarter to lead 52-20 entering the fourth.

“We improved our defense in the second half, which is why we were able to take a commanding lead,” Risbridger said. “We need to keep improving offensively and defensively if we want to make a run in the post-season so that was nice to see.”

Hunter Sponseller had a game-high 16 points to lead the way, Katheron White had 11 points, Jenna Odykirk had 10 points, Aliyeh Wyatt netted nine, Rio Risbridger and Grace Saupe had four each, Vanessa Foster and Kourtney John had three apiece and Harley Crawford chipped in with two.

On Thursday, Feb. 1 Farwell lost a Jack Pine Conference game in Beaverton, 52-36.

“We played some-what better but had a bad first quarter defensively,” Risbridger said of what was at the time their fourth straight loss. “The game was up-tempo which is what we like, but as a team we shot a low percentage which is why we lost the game. We are looking for more patience offensively but I saw some improvement and I’m happy with our energy.”

The Lady Beavers had a big first quarter to take a 20-8 lead, they led 33-19 at the half and 41-25 with the fourth left to play.

Pacing the team was Risbridger with 16 points, four steals and three rebounds, Odykirk had six points, three rebounds and three steals, Grace Saupe had three points, nine rebounds and four steals, Sponseller had three points and four steals and with two points and five boards each were Wyatt and Crawford.

Farwell (10-6 overall, 5-6 JPC) hosted Houghton Lake on Thursday, heads to Roscommon this coming Thursday and hosts Coleman on Feb. 19.