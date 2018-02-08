Lady Pioneers fight off Rosco

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

On Thursday, Feb. 1 the Pioneers won a home Jack Pine Conference game with Roscommon, 45-41.

The Lady Bucks, who are at the bottom of the league standings, put up a good fight, taking a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and the contest was tied 22-all at half time.

The Bucks inched ahead 32-30 entering the fourth quarter though the Pioneers made a late push for the win.

“We had an inconsistent first half, but Bailey Taylor did a great job off the bench for us,” Richards said. “We came out of half time pretty slow, but had a great fourth quarter and did a nice job down the stretch. They are an improved team from earlier this year and they just came off a big win, so we knew we would have our hands full. When we played like a team we looked very good. We need to do that for four quarters.”

Johnson had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead the way, Kunse had 10 points and six rebounds and Taylor finished with seven points and three rebounds. Cami Miller had a team-high seven rebounds to go along with her two points.

An early lead wouldn’t stick for the Clare girls basketball team Tuesday night, as it lost its home non-league battle with Reed City, 55-40.

“I was pleased with how aggressive we were on offense,” head coach Kevin Richards said. “They are a physical team on both ends of the court and we didn’t shy away from matching that. We had a good first quarter, but our rebounding hurt us in the second quarter. We went on a stretch with a few turnovers and poor rebounding that really swung the first half.”

The Lady Pioneers led 13-7 after the opening frame but saw that lead disappear by half time, down 24-18.

The Lady Coyotes pulled away with quarter gaps of 13-10 and 18-12 in the final two frames.

“We played a decent second half, we just couldn’t close the gap,” Richards said. “The score doesn’t reflect how close the game was. We had plenty of opportunities down the stretch, but couldn’t hit free-throws. They shot well from the line. In a close game, that makes all the difference. We need to build on the good things we did tonight on both ends of the floor.”

Ellie Johnson led the team with 15 points and three rebounds, Peyton Hubel had 10 points, Natalee Kunse had seven points and five rebounds and Lainey Veenkant added two points and four assists.

Clare (8-7 overall, 7-4 JPC) was in Gladwin on Thursday, hosts Pine River on Tuesday and heads to Beaverton on Thursday.