Lady Pioneers out-score Hornets twice in doubleheader action

May 11, 2018

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

It was two wins for the Clare softball team Tuesday night. The Lady Pioneers were hosting Jack Pine Conference foe Harrison, racked up wins of 13-1 and 10-8.

Peyton Pace had two hits and three RBIs, Monica McPhall had two hits

and two RBIs, Amber Hochstetler had two hits, Cassidy Ogg and Abby Mellish had one hit each, with Mellish driving in three runs. Cami Miller also scored two runs. Clare’s winning pitcher was not reported.

For the Hornets, Emily Lipovsky, Alexys Carlstrom and Sara Gillespie had one hit

each. Carlstrom also took the loss, giving up six earned runs and striking out two batters.

In game two, McPhal had three hits and one RBI, Pace had there hits, Peyton Hubel had two hits, including a triple and four RBIs, Brooklyn Tocco had one hit and one RBI, Miller had one hit and two RBIs and Alex Craig had one hit. Pace also scored threeFor the Hornets, Sarae Weakland had two hits, Erika Cullen had one hit and two RBIs, Taylor Craine and Racel Rice had one hit and one RBI each and Gillespie and Fredenburg had one hit apiece. Emily Lipovsky took the loss, tossing all seven innings and giving up 10 runs, five earned on 10 hits, four strikeouts and four walks.