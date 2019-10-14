Lady Pioneers Win 1, Lose 2 at Home Quad Meet

October 14, 2019

Photo by Stephanie Brown-Clare’s Sabrina Chinavare goes up for a block during last week’s home quad

Photo by Stephanie Brown – Bailey Taylor digs out an attack.

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare volleyball team served as hosts in a Jack Pine Conference quad match on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The Lady Pioneers didn’t play their best ball however, struggling to a 1-2 record on the day.



“We struggled with putting it all together,” head coach Shannon Zinser said. “Homecoming is a distraction for us and we just haven’t figured out how to push through it yet. It was a disappointing night but we are working hard to make the second half of the season even better. We are still sitting in a respectable place in the conference, focused on how we are going to finish the rest of the season and looking forward to growing even closer as a team.”



Clare began the night with a setback against Gladwin, 25-23 and 25-14 and then fell to Harrison 19-25, 26-24 and 26-24. The Pioneers bounced back with a win over Pinconning, 25-23 and 25-12.



Jenna Betts had a big night attacking the ball, getting 24 kills. She also had 22 digs, three aces and one block, Bailey Taylor had 18 kills, 24 digs and two aces, Sabrina Chinavare had 10 kills, three blocks, two digs and one ace, Monica McPhall had 16 digs and four aces, Madi McNeilly had four aces and six digs and Abby Mellish led the team in assists with 53, while adding 21 digs and one ace.



Clare played at Farwell on Wednesday and heads to Beaverton this coming Wednesday

Share This Post Tweet