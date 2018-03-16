Meridian shuts down Coleman

March 16, 2018

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Coleman boys basketball team was no match for eventual district champion Meridian last week. The Mustangs, fueled by a 21-point first quarter put up a 72-29 win over the Comets, promptly ending their season on Wednesday, March 7 in Meridian.

“They had 38 points in the paint and they’re just a really good team and had their way with us,” head coach Clark Swerdan said of the class ‘C’ district setback. “They were just too strong on the inside and too quick on the inside. We really struggled to get decent looks. They are a well-coached and fundamentally sound team.”

The Mustangs rode to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and led 37-13 at halftime and 50-22 entering the fourth quarter.

Brandon Keel led the Comets with nine points and five rebounds, Kamron DeVreize had seven points and Spencer Pnacek hauled in seven boards.

Coleman finishes the season 3-18 overall and 2-12 in the Mid State Activities Conference, taking seventh place.