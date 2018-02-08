Pell leads Lady Hornets in loss

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Jack Pine Conference leading Gladwin was too much too handle for visiting Harrison on Thursday, Feb. 1. The Lady Flying G’s who have lost just one game in league play so far this year, handed the Lady Hornets a 52-35 setback.

Kaitlyn Pell had a career high 17 points in the loss, Sara Gillespie scored six, with four each were Jadyn Rouch and Alexys Carlstrom and with two apiece were Kylee Greenfield and Sierra Fredenberg.

Harrison (5-11 overall, 3-8 JPC) was in Coleman on Tuesday, hosted Roscommon on Thursday, hosts Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday and hosts Houghton Lake on Thursday.