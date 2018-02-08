Pummell signs with Northwood

Ryan Pummell has signed to play football for Northwood University. Pummell is a 4 year varsity football player for the Pioneers. As a freshman he started at strong safety and for the next three years he held down the middle linebacker position. For the last two seasons he was the leading tackler for the Pioneers.

Ryan received many post season awards including MVP Defense, All Conference 1st team, All Area Dream Teams, and All State recognition in all the polls around the state. “ One of the hardest working young men I have seen come through our program”, said Coach Kelly Luplow. “ He will be an outstanding addition to the Timberwolves program both athletically and academically”.