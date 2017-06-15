Sportsman’s Club to hold “Appreciation Day”

Chris Stevens

Intern Reporter

Harrison Sportsman’s Club is hosting a community appreciation day and open house Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Visitors will be able to take a tour of the club, see the gun ranges, trap house, and the indoor and outdoor archery ranges. Golf cart tours will be available, and food will be provided while it lasts. Guest speaker Ronald C. Wilson will be delivering a presentation on the mushrooms, wildflowers, and herbs of Michigan at 1 p.m.

Wilson is a practicing attorney, former school teacher, and self-taught naturalist. He founded the West Michigan Mycological Society in 1980 and served as president for the group for its first five years. He has dedicated himself to identifying and photographing Michigan mushrooms, wildflowers, and medicinal plants over the past two decades.

Wilson said he is interested in mushrooms because great value has been placed on them since ancient times because they can be high in protein. Medicinal herbs, he said, are important because they were brought along with those that settled in America from Europe around 350 years ago because of the lack of doctors. He has delivered lectures at Michigan State University, as well as various community colleges.

“More people come up to hunt morels than deer,” Wilson said. He has eight children and 25 grandchildren, and always taught them about the importance of what can be found in nature.

He will talk about the food value of mushrooms as well as warn against toxic mushrooms, such as the beefsteak mushroom, which he said can hide its poison in the liver for as long as five days before making someone who ingested it sick.

The club was founded in 1938, with the mission of bringing together sportsmen and sportswomen for the benefits of conservation, as well as allow a place for conservation and family fellowship.

Harrison Sportsman’s Club is located at 3704 N Harrison Ave, Harrison. For more information visit their website at harrisonsportsmansclub.com or call 989-539-1825.