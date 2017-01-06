Spotlight on United Way Board members

We’ve recently taken the time to interview each of our United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties Board Members in order to find out a little about them personally, and why they are passionate about United Way.

Kim Shea of Beaverton is no stranger to United Way – formerly its Executive Director, she now serves as the Board President of the organization. A published author and inspirational speaker, Kim teaches at Mid Michigan Community College (MMCC). In addition to leading United Way of Gladwin County, she has also worked as a Global Communications Director at Dow Chemical Company.

She and husband Sheriff Mike Shea own Freeman Nursery and have four daughters – Cassaday, Kennedy, Clarity, and Century.

“As the wife of the Gladwin County Sheriff, and the mother of four daughters (all current or former MMCC students), I am very committed to the schools, businesses, and organizations throughout the county in which we live and serve,” she explained. “I feel the best way to share my professional talent, time, and treasure is to give it away, so that others may pay it forward for the good of our community.”

She proudly volunteers with several organizations, and has been recognized numerous times for her efforts, most notably receiving the State of Michigan House of Representatives Certificate of Recognition for Valuable Volunteer Award.

UW: Why do you volunteer for United Way?

KS: I volunteer for United Way because I know that we are stronger and more powerful collectively than we can ever be individually. The overall premise of United Way is to live United. When we do this, we are able to join our forces, our talents, our gifts, and our resources in a way that has a much stronger impact on this community. United Way is a combined force of agencies and programs that benefit our friends and neighbors right here in Gladwin and Clare Counties. I could not possibly impact each one of those separately, but when we “unite” them, my contribution does exactly that. And when I see one of those agencies… Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Shelterhouse, Council on Aging, I can say, “I support and fund the programs and services they provide to my neighbors” – because I do.

UW: What do you love about our communities?

KS: It’s not “what” I love about our communities, it’s “whom” I love. The old saying: “You can take the girl out of Beaverton, but you can never take Beaverton out of the girl…” really doesn’t apply to me; because the truth is, you can’t take me out of Beaverton. There is simply no place in the world I would rather be.

UW: What would you like to see happen in our communities?

KS: What I would like to see happen in our communities is simply more of what’s already been happening. We have an incredible foundation of givers in Clare and Gladwin Counties. I believe if we can multiply those givers – expanding that foundation – the limits for what we can then build together will be endless. At the end of my life, I hope that I can stand before God without a single bit of talent left to my name, and I can say with all my heart, “I used everything you gave me.” (Erma Bombeck). If we can all strive for that, our communities will continue to be the greatest communities in which to love and Live United.