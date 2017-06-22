Staley finishes career as two-time state champ

By Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

No matter how high you set the bar; chances are Kasey Staley is going to go over it. Staley, a recent Clare graduate and the two-time defending division three state champion in the pole vault, wrapped up her high school career at a national meet in Greensboro, North Carolina on Saturday, where she placed 23rd with a jump of 12’2”.

“It was pretty intimidating in some ways but this was my sixth time (three outdoor, three indoor) going to nationals so I was a little more prepared,” Staley said. “This time I was more ready to have a good time and do better competing against some of the best athletes. Really it was just an honor to cap off my career there and to be there among those kind of athletes.”

The strong showing at nationals pads her already strong resume. She was undefeated in her junior and senior years during the outdoor seasons. She is the two-time defending division three state champion. She has the school record vault of 12’6.5″ and also has the division three state record with a vault of 12’4″.

“Being a state champ is really an honor too,” Staley said. “It kind of puts yourself as one of the best. It’s a pretty big deal to me and I’m really glad I can have that title.”

Getting to the top of the mountain took a lot of hard work for the stand-out athlete.

“Kasey is one the most hard-working, determined athletes that I have ever coached,” Clare girls track head coach Kyle McKown said. “She is talented, but it is her hard work ethic and competitiveness that drives her to be able to accomplish more. She makes it look easy, but the amount of hard work that she puts in to get to this level is quite intense. She works throughout the year to be a better vaulter and she continues to get better with each year.”

On top of her hard work, she also had her dad, TJ Staley by her side as her vault coach.

“My dad was a pole vaulter and my brother was a pole vaulter so I was submersed in it at a young age so I took it to the next level by going at it extremely hard and doing it all year round,” she said. “It has been awesome to have my dad as a coach. He’s been with me since I was starting out in it at nine years old. I was really lucky to have him as my coach.”

McKown noted just how well the pair worked together as well.

“TJ has been her vault coach her entire life, he has taught her everything that she knows and is one of the most impressive vault coaches throughout the state,” he said. “The two of them work so well together, and even though Kasey can be hard on herself at times because she demands so much of herself, he is always there to support her and help her to make the next time that she vaults even better.”

So now that Staley has officially turned in her green and white uniform, she prepares for her next venture; as a student athlete at Central Michigan University.

“I’m really ready to take it to the next level,” Staley, who plans to study sports broadcasting said. “Assistant coach Bryant Wilson will be my vault coach and he is really good at what he does. He will make me even better than I already am, so I’m really excited to work with him.”