Stand off ends in arrest

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Bernie Earl Gossett, 64, of Clare, is in jail on a $15,000 bond after he reportedly assaulted an employee at the Lone Pine Motel in Clare and barricaded himself in his cabin around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a release from Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory, “Clare officers were dispatched to the scene for an assault.” They arrived to learn Gossett allegedly made threats ‘to kill anyone’ and was armed with a sword. He had reportedly assaulted a woman who worked there and locked himself in his cabin.

Attempts to make contact with Gossett by phone were unsuccessful, Gregory said, but when they knocked on his door, he came out and peacefully surrendered to police. Reportedly he held officers at bay for about an hour.

No one was injured during the incident, Gregory said.

After his arrest, officers discovered more than 50 knives and swords inside the room.

Gossett was arraigned Monday in 80th District Court on one count of possession of weapons/dangerous weapons, a five year felony and with assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor, charges authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis.

He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing June 1 at 9 a.m. and a preliminary hearing on June 8 at 10 a.m.

Clare officers were assisted at the scene by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department and State Police from the Mt. Pleasant Post.