Star athlete injured in rollover

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Amante Young, a junior at Clare High School, was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Midland County early last Sunday morning.

The accident happened about two miles north of Coleman on Coleman Road near Shearer Road. The southbound vehicle reportedly veered off the road, hit a driveway embankment and rolled. The crash is under investigation.

Young was a rear-seat passenger with two other teens Kobe Lee and Thomas Davis, both 18 of Gratiot County. Lee and Davis, who were the driver and front seat passenger, both were listed with “non-life threatening” injuries.

All three teens were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland, where Young, who suffered lung and serious neck injuries, was taken to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where he underwent emergency surgery.

Prayers for Young and his family were requested at the Clare graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon and the Varsity Volleyball Team and their competitors, Chippewa Hills, held a circle prayer for Young before Monday night’s game.

A Pioneers are Leaders Facebook post Monday said Amante was at the University of Michigan Hospital with serious injuries to his lungs and spinal cord.

Amante, who moved from his home in Indiana after his freshman year of high school to live with fellow wrestler Kyle Schaaf, became the first wrestling state champion in Clare history, claiming the Division 3 125-pound state championship in early March at The Palace of Auburn Hills. He was a 4th place winner last winter at Regionals.

His wrestling coach Tim Packard has been with the family at the hospital.

In a Monday Facebook post, Packard said, “X-ray’s this morning showed that everything from yesterday’s surgery looked good, as of now they are holding up on the second surgery. This is not a bad thing more of a safety precaution due to the bruising of his lungs from the accident. At this point there is no need to rush things. He was pretty alert this morning and I was able to communicate with him. His motion in his left arm is so encouraging. He’s in for a long day of tests but he has amazing care, this place is the best… But so is Amante, it is what he deserves. Thank you to all who are reaching out with prayers and support… You have no idea what it means to his family!!”

A GoFundMe page was started to help cover medical expenses. The Pioneers post said, “Amante and the family need is help financially with the expense of this unplanned emergency…. food, gas, hotel etc. You can provide this to them through your donation. Also his family is putting their jobs and careers on hold for what could be a long haul.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/amante-young-our-champion.