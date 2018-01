Stark guest at State of State

State Rep. Jason Wentworth, left, welcomed Vice President of the Clare Public School Board of Education Steve Stark, right, to the state Capitol Tuesday to hear Gov. Rick Snyder’s State of the State address. Rep. Wentworth, of Clare, represents the residents of Clare, Gladwin, Arenac and part of Osceola County including Evart city and the townships of Evart, Hersey, Highland, Marion, Middle Branch, Orient, Osceola, Sherman and Sylvan.