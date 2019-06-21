State suspends license of Farwell used car dealer

June 21, 2019

The Michigan Department of State has suspended the license of a Clare County used vehicle dealership after it was discovered closed and regulation agents were unable to inspect dealership records.



Department of State regulatory staff attempted to conduct an inspection at Cyotes Sales, 161 E. Ludington Drive, Farwell, on April 10. The dealership, owned by Don Keilholtz, was locked and had no visible exterior signage or hours posted. With no one present to provide the records, as required by law, a violation was written for noncompliance. The suspension was served today.



The Department of State’s Office of Investigative Services inspects and investigates automotive-related businesses. Consumers who have a complaint against Cyotes Sales are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.

Dealers may request an administrative hearing to contest their suspension and may regain their license if they show they’ve complied with the law. Additional administrative actions are also possible.

