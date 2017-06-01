State’s top wrestler dies of auto injuries

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Amante Young, a junior at Clare High School, died Tuesday morning of the injuries he suffered in a May 21st accident north of Coleman.

Young was a rear-seat passenger with two other teens, Kobe Lee and Thomas Davis, both 18 of Gratiot County. Lee and Davis, who were the driver and front seat passenger, both were listed with “non-life threatening” injuries.

All three teens were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland, where Young, who suffered lung and serious neck injuries in the crash, was taken to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where he underwent emergency surgeries.

The accident happened about two miles north of Coleman on Coleman Road near Shearer Road in Midland County. The southbound vehicle reportedly veered off the road, hit a driveway embankment and rolled.

A Facebook post Tuesday by Amante’s wrestling coach Tim Packard said, “On behalf of the Schaaf and Young family I would like to inform you all that Amante has passed away. The families would like to express their deepest gratitude to all those who have supported them this past week. There will be a celebration of Amante’s life in Clare soon. Time date and location are to be determined. My condolences to these two families. Amante may you wrestle in peace.”

Amante, who moved from his home in Indiana after his freshman year of high school to live with fellow wrestler Kyle Schaaf, became the first wrestling state champion in Clare history, claiming the Division 3 125-pound state championship in early March at The Palace of Auburn Hills. He was a 4th place winner last winter at Regionals.

A GoFundMe site set up to help the family with expenses raised more than $10,000 in one day, surpassing its goal as teammates, friends and fans rallied to their support.

Clare students and team held “prayer circles” last week for Amante, who was well liked at Clare High School. His wrestling coach Tim Packard stayed at the hospital with the family.

2017 seniors offered a prayer for Young’s recovery at their graduation ceremony May 21 and many others posted recovery wishes for the teen on Facebook during the week following the accident.

Clare Superintendent Jim Walter said Wednesday, “Amante Young’s passing has saddened us all. He was a tremendous athlete, engaging personality, and liked by all. Students and staff appreciated his smile and his drive to achieve, and they are feeling crushed by his loss. The district’s counselors, social workers, and local church leaders are gathered today to help students and staff as needed. Students led a voluntary prayer circle early in the day. Mr. Ed Hubel, HS Principal, and Officer Brian David then met with the student body to talk students through the days and week ahead. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Young and Schaaf families.”

The news of his death brought sympathy, prayers and condolences from hundreds in Clare, Farwell, Harrison, Beaverton, Shepherd, Mt. Pleasant, Pinconning, Alma and from the wrestling teams in Carson City, Pinconning, Frankfort and from his wrestling family in his home town of Centerville, Indiana. Condolences came from Wisconsin and Australia as well.