Still time to bid on ironing boards

July 5, 2019





Time is running out to bid on a Clare County Arts Council Ironing Board project.



Over 20 ironing boards are located in Clare, Harrison and Farwell. These ironing boards have been turned into works of art by local artist.

These works of art are up for sale by silent auction.



You can place a bid at each place where they are on display. On Saturday, July 13, in conjunction with the Art of Garden Tour, they will all be on display at the Clare County Arts Council space located at the Clare Union Railroad Dept in the lower level from 10- 3 pm.



The silent auction final bidding ends at 3 pm. from now until July 11.

If you have any questions, please contact Carol at 989.386.3925.

