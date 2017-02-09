Stoddard Named Farwell Good Citizen

Skylar Stoddard was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. The award originates from 1939, and the criteria to become a DAR Good Citizen are dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

Skylar has served in many leadership positions, including Freshman Class President, Nation Honor Society Secretary and President, co-captain of her team at church camp, on the Nazarene Youth Council, and as a member of student council her entire life.

She has had various opportunities to further grow her leadership skills through the Nazarene Youth Conference of 2015 and the Summer Leadership Institute hosted by her school of choice, Olivet Nazarene University.

She has many family members who have served in the military, including grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Service is an extremely important activity for Skylar, and she has participated in many missions trips, her favorite being One Heart Many Hands where she and her youth group renovated a home and handed out sack lunches on the streets to the less fortunate.

She is a dedicated, dependable worker in all that she does, whether it be sports, academics, church, or work related. Skylar is the daughter of Amy and Matthew Stoddard. She has been accepted to attend the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor next fall.