Stolen car leads to arrest of suspect in multiple robberies

August 3, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A pickup stolen in the area of Mt. Pleasant’s recent rash of break-ins led to the arrest of a 33 year-old man from Mt. Pleasant earlier this week.

The possible break in the case came Monday after more attempted break-ins and successful break-ins were reported over last weekend, a release from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department said. The release said, “A vehicle was also stolen in the area of the break-ins.”

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said they were working with the Michigan State Police, the Central Michigan University Department of Public Safety and Mt. Pleasant Police Department detectives all working together in a special “Task Force” on the cases “for the last several days and nights. He added that the task force was assisted by the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team’s drug unit.

Tips and the investigation led to a possible suspect, who was seen leaving his home on South Bradley Street in the stolen vehicle. The man was followed to the Isabella County Coldwater Park campgrounds in Nottawa Township, where he was apparently “casing local businesses and/or the campground’s office.”

He was taken into custody without incident and with after obtaining a search warrant, officers raided his home Monday morning and discovered items relating to the break-ins.

Multiple break-ins have been reported in Isabella County since July 11. Some of the incidents reported earlier include: The Diner on Old Mission (Old US-27); Freddies Tavern where a suspect was captured on video; the Beal City Tavern: the Pickard Street Bob Evans Restaurant; United Floor Covering on Remus Road (which was robbed twice); an attempted break-in at Tilmann’s Hardware; Burch Welding on Enterprise Drive; and Burch Tank and Truck on Enterprise.

Cash was taken from most of the businesses, but tools were reported stolen from Movement Vehicle at 210 W. Pickard St. in a July 24 incident.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the break-ins to contact the Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police or Isabella County Central Dispatch.

The release said the investigation is still open and ongoing by all the agencies involved.