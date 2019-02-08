Storage suspect arrested

February 8, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

One of the suspects believed to have been involved in the break-ins at Union Township storage units has been arrested.

A release from the Michigan State Police Post said, “Troopers identified one of the suspects involved and arrested him during a traffic stop in Gratiot County February 1st. “The investigation also led to the execution of multiple search warrants,” the release said. “As a result of the search warrants, stolen property has been recovered.”

The suspect, who has not been identified, was lodged at the Isabella County Jail pending charges authorized by the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office.