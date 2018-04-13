Store owner’s body found – no foul play

April 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An update from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week reported that the body of William “Bill” Irwin Rouech, Jr., the owner of the Long Lake Party

Store was found Sunday, April 8th in Roscommon County. The release said there was no evidence of foul play.

Sheriff Wilson expressed his condolences to the family.

Rouech, 50, was last seen Monday, March 26 at his party store on the north side of Harrison.

The family had believed he may have been enroute to the Grayling area but had not heard from him.

Police were looking for any information about his whereabouts.

The release from the Sheriff’s Office said they had notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for him and his vehicle to check his welfare.