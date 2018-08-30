Storm wreaks havoc in area

August 30, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Wednesday morning press release from Clare County Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker reported “wide-spread wind storm damage to Clare County and several other Michigan counties” due to storms that ripped across the state Tuesday evening.

Becker said trees were “damaged and uprooted causing damage to homes, utility lines, poles and infrastructure.”

According to a listing of power outages from Consumer’s Energy, 6,931 homes in Clare County lost power. Midland County was hit hard with 35,809 residences without power; Isabella County power losses numbered 19,679; 24,219 were without power in Roscommon County; and Osceola County listed 6,429 without power because of the massive storms.

Becker said about 29 percent of the customer population in Clare County were without power after the storms hit. He said Wednesday morning, “Restoration has begun but estimates are into September 1st for some,” adding, “Crews are out making down lines safe and clearing roads to provide access to services.”

Roads closed due to downed trees and power lines included:

Spring Road to Monroe from Mannsiding in Freeman Township – impassable due to trees and downed lines;

Bailey Drive and Pierce from Old US 27 to Harrison Avenue;

Beaverton Road from Hoover to Bard;

Cranberry Lake Road from Coolidge to Harrison Avenue – impassable until crews arrive;

Most roads in Lake of the Pines subdivision in Freeman Township – trees down with possible wires down.

Norway Lake Area in Freeman Township.

Becker said the Hayes Township Governmental Complex/Center at 2051 East Townline Lake Road in Harrison (phone 989-539-7128) was available with bathrooms and showers and cell phone and device charging capabilities. He added that all three Clare County Senior Centers would be open as usual for seniors: Harrison at 212 South Broad Street; the Clare Castle at 502 Beech Street in Clare; and Lake George/ Lincoln Township Hall in Lake George.

Becker urged residents who needed assistance or who had personal property loss to call 2-1-1. “They can assist with looking into possible resources available from non-profit and government organizations,” he said. He added, “…2-1-1 operators can help citizens acquire available resources such as food and water, clothes, medication and cleaning supplies.”

Staffed by trained specialists, 2-1-1 is a free community referral service available 24 hours a day with multilingual capabilities.

Those with damage to a permanent residence were also urged to report it to 2-1-1 so the information could be correlated and damage assessment teams sent out. The 2-1-1 staff also have additional resource information available including shelter information if needed.

He said 9-1-1 should only be called in an emergency.

For more information about severe weather, go to: www.clareco.net/emergency_services www.clareco.net Tune to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for additional information: Clare County Emergency Management 225 West Main Street Harrison, Mi. 48625 Ph. 989-539-6161