Student accused of murdering parents found incompetent

April 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

James Eric Davis Jr., 19, arrested after a 15 hour search in Mt. Pleasant for the murder of his parents in his Central Michigan University dorm room March 2nd,

has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Davis is charged with shooting his mother and father James Eric Davis Sr., and his mother Diva Jeenen Davis, 47 in his fourth floor room around 8:30 that Friday morning as they were packing to leave the campus for spring break.

After the shooting Davis fled and was finally located and arrested just after midnight Saturday morning after being spotted by a railroad employee on a road adjacent to the railroad tracks north of the campus.

Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer in a suburb of Chicago, the Bellwood Police Department, who had served there since 1999. Diva Davis was a real estate broker, former flight attendant and a breast cancer survivor.

Reportedly Davis Jr. was incoherent and he was hospitalized. He was arraigned the next week from his hospital room.

His court hearing has been postponed and another hearing date has not been set, according to a court administrator.