Student protests limited compared to downstate schools

March 16, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Some Clare County students participated in the 17-minute walkout in memory of the 17 students who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14th.

Seventeen more were wounded when Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at the high school he had been expelled from. He is now facing 17 counts of first degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

In Clare, according to information from the high school, some students held a brief memorial and moment of silence at the end of the half-day of school in honor of the those killed and injured. No organized event was held.

At Harrison high School about 30 students participated in an impromptu walk out. It was not sanctioned by the school, according to a staff member.

At Farwell about 20 students participated but remained inside seated in the JPAC area according to Superintendent David O’Bryant.

Women’s March Youth EMPOWER was calling for students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies to take part in a “NationalSchoolWalkout” for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. across every time zone on March 14 to protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.