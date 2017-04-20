Student success stressed at BOE

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A special presentation by High School Principal Ed Hubel outlined the numbers of students in special career and college programs and also outlined the importance of preparing all students for “the next step in life,” whether it is college, technical school or a skilled trade.

“Their success should not be determined on getting a college degree,” Hubel said.

He said 48 juniors and seniors are enrolled in Career Tech Education (CTE).

Twenty-three 12th graders and one 11th grade student are involved in “Co-Op experience, now called Work Based Learning, which teaches responsibility, work ethics and may lead to a career,” he said. “It’s our job to prepare our students for success.”

He said 78 high school students are enrolled in 115 college classes through the Dual Enrollment program. He said students passed (with a ‘C’ grade) 108 of those classes. “There were 7 failures with a chance to learn from their mistakes,” he said. That is also preparing students to be successful in college.”

He said with the Michigan Transfer Agreement, 30 credits earned at Mid Michigan Community College will transfer to any Michigan University. Or, students can earn a MMCC degree or even, through a program with Northwood University, earn three years of credits from MMCC and take a fourth year at Northwood for their Bachelor’s degree. He said it is important to “communicate with the university MMCC students plan to transfer to.”

Finally he discussed Early middle College, the five year plan for high school that includes the 5th year as a MMCC student.

He said there are six seniors, 16 juniors and 8 sophomores now with 27 freshmen signed up to begin the program next fall. “It should be all of them,” he said. “All costs are covered there’s nothing negative at all.” He said students in the program can still “opt out” in their senior year if they choose to.

He said both students and the district benefit because those 5th year students are still counted as students in Clare High School. He said there were 19 schools across the state in the program and now there are over 100.

Finally he talked about the SAT tests. “Academic scholarships at the university level put more weight on SAT scores than on a student’s GPA, he said. He added that 17 Clare seniors have above a 3.9 GPA, and 45 students are above a 3.5. “That may decline,” he said, “because there are now seven semester exams.”

He said students should be ranked on a combination of their GPA and the SAT results to measure their success.

In conclusion he said he is proud of the CHS school climate, the professional staff, students, lack of a need for discipline, more student opportunities for success and the success of graduates in their first year out of high school.

He also listed the “things that keep me up at night” including student attendance. He said 49 students missed ten or more full or partial days in the first semester and 38 of those students failed one or more classes. And he said, “For 75 to 90 percent of the student population, the SAT has little relevance.” “For 10 to 25 percent the SAT is important “only because of the dollars (scholarship).”

In another matter, Clare Delta Math competitors were honored with certificates at the Clare Board of Education meeting Monday evening and the spelling bee finalists Allison Boyd and Danny Huang will represent Clare at Regional competition May 7.

Middle School students honored included Anna Adsit, Abigail Allen, Natalie Armstrong, Calvin Beeckman, Morgan Beeckman, Malachi Bidwell, Mason Bryant, Hayley Campbell, Sofiah Coker, Ethan Cook, Connor Craig, Karis Dice, Aleah Garver, Alixandra Hoogerhyde, Danny Huang, Rhiannon Kandaris, Emily Klaver, Alexis LaPoe, Gunnar Larson, Annika Lowe, Duncan Lowe, Abigail Mellish, Samuel Sierocki, Bella Smylie, Chloe Sprague, Mya Tait, Anthony Taylor, Caitlin Thompson, Kyia Tunder, Caton Walter, and David Yoder.

Action items on the agenda included:

*Approval of an insurance addendum to the Clare Transportation Association Master Agreement.

*Designation of Board President Ben Browning as representative for the biennial election of the Clare-Gladwin RESD board and Kirk Yats as the alternate.

*Approval to purchase a 77 passenger 2015 off-lease school bus from Capital City International

Trucks, Inc. for $64,825.00. Superintendent Jim Walter said, “Purchase is made possible by the 2015 School Building and Site Bonds.”

*Approval to withdraw from the lawsuit brought under the Headlee Amendment (Adair Vs. State of Michigan) opposing unfunded state mandates, because it is believed that if successful, the State’s school aid fund could be used to make up those funds.

*Approval of bills payable totaling $128,475.21.

*After a closed session at the end of the regular meeting Monday evening, the Clare Board of Education voted to extend the contract of Superintendent James Walter II through June of 2020.