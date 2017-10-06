Suggitt named AP/PD at FHS

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Thomas Suggitt was named Farwell’s new Assistant High School Principal and Athletic Director at the September 18 meeting of the Farwell Board of Education,

and his contract was approved at Monday’s meeting.

Suggitt is a former Social Studies, Economics, History, Civics and World History teacher at Sault Ste. Marie and was an Acting Athletic Director in High school and coach in both the High School and Middle School. He began his duties at Farwell on Wednesday.

He has a 2005 Bachelor of Arts with majors in History and Social Studies and a 2011 Master of Science in Educational Leadership.

At Monday’s meeting the BOE discussed, at length, the possible position of an assistant athletic director. “This would possible enable us to keep someone in the dual position (AP and AD) longer and relieve some of the work load,” Interim Superintendent Tom House told the board earlier.

“We want to do something to help the new guy (Suggitt) out,” said Board Member John Gross. He asked about the job description for an assistant athletic director. House said he would handle clerical duties and assist with sports event scheduling and supervision. House said the salary for the assistant position would be around $15,000. Depending on whether he or she is employed by the district or contracted through a third party. “This will fall inside your budget guidelines,” he told the board.

House also said the enrollment figures for this year are now “a little above” the number budgeted. He said the budget was based on 1,239.7 students and the actual figure he has is 1,243.

House also updated the board on the progress of the search for a new superintendent. House said he had spoken with Gary Rider, Regional President of the Michigan Leadership Institute, the firm that was approved to conduct the search for Seiter’s replacement and that he had “seen 56-59 potential candidates for the position.

In a press release last week, Rider said, “The Farwell Area Schools Board has taken the next steps in the search for a new superintendent. The position was posted, and the candidate profile was released Friday. Also, the search calendar has been finalized. The position posting, search calendar, and candidate profile can all be found on the district web site at www.farwellschools.net.”

He continued, “The posting will remain open until October 27th and the Board will meet on November 1st to decide who to invite to interview. First round interviews are scheduled for Tuesday, November 7th and Wednesday November 8th. Second round interviews are set for November 13thand 14th. All interviews will be held in the Farwell High School Media Center and the exact schedule for the first round, including the names of the candidates and the times they will be interviewing, will be announced on November 2nd.”

House also reported on a special donation received by the school. While at their cabin last fall, James and Catherine Gaul of Rochester Hills had found an envelope containing $200. When they were unable to locate the owner, they decided that rather than keep the money they would donate it to the district. High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger said the funds would go to the student council who have decided to help a Texas High School damaged in the recent hurricane and who also have the “Eagle” for a mascot.

House said another donation from the American Legion for $700.00 would be also be used for the damaged Texas school.

Yarger’s board update also contained information about a new program OK2SAY, which allows anyone to submit a confidential tip to report criminal activities or potential harm to Michigan students, employees or schools.

Other business at the Farwell BOE meeting included:

*Approval to hire Jessica Gauthier as a High School Para for the Choice room.

*Approval of the resignation of Jerimie Farnum.

*Approval of an overnight trip for the Golf team.

*Approval of the resignation of Lisa Graham.

*Two closed sessions, the first for student discipline and the second for negotiations.