Summerfest excitement on tap this weekend!

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

For more than 30 years, a big part of the annual Fourth of July celebrations is Summerfest in Clare.

Clare’s celebration began early. The 31st annual Summerfest celebration started Thursday and runs June 23-25, but the majority of events will be held this evening, Friday, June 24.

The annual city-wide garage sales began yesterday (Thursday) and will be in full swing through Saturday.

Sale goers can get a Google map of all the locations on the Chamber website.

To add to the fun, a brand new “Junk in the Trunk Sale” will be held Thursday through Saturday at the historic Clare Depot’s yard.

Friday activities at Shamrock Park include;

*Witbeck’s free picnic beginning at 6 p.m.;

*The famous 18th annual Teddy Bear Races sponsored by Maury Irwin of State Farm at 6 p.m. with registration from 5 to 6 p.m. for three, four and five year olds.

Winners get a teddy bear and all children participating will get a Teddy Bear Race T-Shirt. Sign up between 5 and 6 p.m. and the races begin at 6 p.m.

*Also at 6 p.m. will be “Play on the Way,” outdoor games and Arts and Crafts by Central Michigan University Mobile Recreation.

*From 6 to 8 p.m. there will be a Children’s Activity Pavilion and Bounce House presented by the Discovery Museum.

*For the older set, from 6 to 9 p.m. Teen Adventures (ages 20 and up) will feature an inflatable obstacle course, potato sack races and three-legged races. A $5 wristband is needed to participate.

*At 8 p.m. the Gateway Community Band Concert will take place in the pavilion.

* Wind up the evening at Shamrock Park where at 10 p.m. (or at dusk) the fireworks will shoot off over Lake Shamrock.

Other events are planned as well.

Friday evening, there will be an Outdoor Movie Night at Mid Michigan Community College (Harrison campus) featuring Disney/s Live Action Beauty and the Beast. The event begins at 8 p.m. and the movie begins at 9:30 p.m.

More fun is scheduled at Gateway Lanes. Both Friday and Saturday evening there will be Family Rock & Glow Bowling and Karaoke.

On Saturday the Sweat Shaker Mountain Bike Race will begin at 10 a.m. at MMCC’s Harrison campus. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Saturday evening enjoy a live Concert at The Venue (corner of Fourth and McEwan) by Kari Lynch. Cost is $35. The concert is sponsored by Cops & Doughnuts.

Summerfest fun isn’t over until Sunday this year.

The Mid Michigan Brass Band Concert will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Clare City Park.

Summerfest’s sponsors this year include Witbeck’s Family Foods, Clare Auto Sales, Kyle’s Manufacturing, Chemical Bank, Accu-Air Heating and Cooling, Buccilli’s Pizza, Colville Crop Insurance, Cops and Doughnuts, Crazy Kettle Corn, Cycle Works, Letherer Truss Inc., and Protech Cabling Systems Inc.

For more information about Summerfest, call the Clare Chamber at 989-386-2442 or email chamber@claremichigan.com.