Surrey agrees to re-visit rental inspection ordinance

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At an unusually lengthy meeting Tuesday evening, the Surrey Township Board heard a list of concerns about the recent Rental Inspection Fee Ordinance that was approved at their March meeting.

When an owner or occupant complains, or because of referral from the Police Department or other agencies or an individual, the ordinance allows an inspector to conduct an inspection and issue a citation requiring the owner or owner’s agent to “correct violation within a specified time” or upon a “final notice” be ordered to vacate the property. The Building Official will also be able to declare a residential rental structure or unit unfit for human occupancy.

The rental inspection fees were set at the April meeting. They are:

Single family $84.00; Duplex $94.00; Multiple units $66.00 base plus $19.00 per dwelling unit; and Hotels/Motels $173.00 base plus $10.00 per guest room.

Re-Inspection fees are: 1st Re-inspection $50; 2nd Re-inspection $100; 3rd Re-inspection $200; and 4th Re-inspection $500.

Violation inspection fees are: Complaint violation notice $50; No-show for inspection appointment $50; Notice to vacate $60; Housing Board of Appeals $70; Unregistered rental violation $2,500; Enforcement letter $50; Non-Compliance of address change $50; and a $5,000 fee for each additional violation.

Rental Re-certification prior to the last certificate expiration will be $40 and after the certification expiration will be $60.

Miscellaneous fees include: Occupant load license $7; Copying costs 1st page and 20 cents for each additional page; Township attorney case review referral $250 plus court and legal fees; Initial hearing $150; and Re-hearing $100.

Eunice Andreas, as a spokesperson for the township landlords, went over a list of the things in the ordinance and also expressed her concerns over the fee schedule for inspections of rental properties.

She asked the board to revoke the ordinance.

“Her main concern was the fee schedule adopted by the board,” said Township Clerk Glenna Bradbury. “She said she didn’t feel we were being “fair” to the landlords.”

She continued, “We had told her previously that that was not our intention. We (the board) feel that we do need to have an ordinance in place that regulates rental conditions and that makes it safe and healthy for all renters. We want it to be fair for everyone.” She added, “We didn’t address the individual items she listed after her presentation, but we did agree to revisit some of the items in the ordinance that she has concerns with.”

After her presentation five other township landlords also spoke to the board for two minutes each and expressed the same concerns as Andreas presented.

At the second public comment period two township residents spoke in favor of the ordinance. Board member Kevin McDivett, who lives in Hill Haven Subdivision, added that he has already seen a positive difference in his neighborhood because of the ordinance.

At the March meeting, Zoning Administrator Rod Williams said, “People deserved a decent, safe place to live. That’s why we developed this ordinance.”

Bradbury said Williams had asked for and obtained a copy of the list of concerns that Andreas had addressed to the board. “We are willing to look into it,” she said.

Other business at the meeting Tuesday included:

*A discussion about the purchase of a new tractor for the Surrey Township Cemetery to replace two much older ones. Supervisor Russ Hamilton had two new quotes from Capitol Equipment, one around $41,000 and a second for approximately $31,000. The matter was tabled until the June meeting.

*Annual approval of the Equalization Contract with the County Equalization Department.

*Approval of a contract with the Clare County Road Commission for the Silver Lake Drive gravel project.

*Approval of I.T.Right as the township and fire department’s new web host at an annual cost of $600.

*Setting the date for the annual budget workshops for Thursday June 15 at 6 p.m.; Thursday June 22 at 4 p.m. and Thursday June 29 at 6 p.m. for the final workshop and approval of the budget.

*Approval of monthly expenses totaling $28,364.48.