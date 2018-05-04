Surrey, Lincoln douse Hill Haven fire

May 4, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Surrey Township Fire Department was called a woods fire around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that started with a fire to burn trash.

Fire Department Chief Dave Williams said that the fire, which was located between Apple Hill “jumped into the woods.”

Firefighters from Surrey Township were assisted in fighting the fire by the Garfield Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township FD and the Department of Natural Resources.

There were no injuries and the firemen were able to contain the blaze and cleared the scene around 3 p.m., Williams said.

He said a citation was issued by the DNR for the incident. The person who was burning the trash was not named.

Very dry and windy conditions sent the department out several times until rain fell on Wednesday.