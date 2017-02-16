Surrey master plan update in progress

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Surrey Township is looking for some help from township residents, other township residents and business owners to develop an updated land use Master Plan.

The Township’s current plan was written in 2002. Under the new Michigan Planning Enabling Act of 2008, PA 33 of 2008, Master Plans are to be reviewed every five years to ensure that they remain current to the land use trends within the community.

McKenna Associates was hired by Surrey Township to conduct an update to their 2002 plan. McKenna’s proposal to prepare the Master Plan was approved in December, 2016; the project kick-off meeting with the Planning Commission was in early January.

Arthur F. Mullen, AICP Planning Consultant, said, “To help accomplish the development of the plan a survey has been developed to receive input from Township residents.”

The survey will be open online until February 17. Input is not restricted to only residents of Surrey Township. “Anyone, a property or business owner or interested resident from a neighboring township may complete the survey.”

Mullen explained, “Master Plans help guide land use decisions to be made by the Planning Commission and Board of Trustees. In addition, a ‘well considered’ Master Plan is legally necessary to underpin community’s ability to create and enforce the zoning ordinance.”

He continued, “An important component of planning is citizen engagement in the planning process. As a part of our engagement efforts, we’ve created this online survey that should take approximately ten minutes to complete.”

The online Master Plan link is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SurreyTwpMasterPlanSurvey

A new plan is shaped by the Planning Commission, public input during the planning process, and comments from respondents to the draft plan. Two items that we already are considering including are “Complete Streets”, which will be a thoughtful approach to accommodating all legal users of rights-of-way, and the Planning Commission requesting approaches to help retain its younger population and create opportunities for enjoyment of the community. We will provide recommendations to address these goals,” Mullen said.

The Planning Commission will likely be discussing the Master Plan at a meeting with McKenna Associates representatives at their April meeting, Mullen said. “At this meeting, we will present the survey findings and the demographics portion of the final draft plan. Comments can always be given to members of the Planning Commission formally during public comment section or individually to members of the commission and to either Sarah or I. I would encourage residents to participate in the survey and confirm in April that the Master Plan will be on the April Planning Commission meeting agenda.”

Mullen added, “During the update process, the Planning Commission will be reviewing parts of the Master Plan as we complete them during the Township’s regularly scheduled meetings. Residents are encouraged to attend these open public meetings to learn about the draft plan and provide comments. Once the draft plan is complete, a formal Public Hearing will be held for resident input as well.”

Completion of the draft plan is scheduled for June. Including the 63 day comment period that follows means it will “likely be September” when the Township Board approves the updated plan.

The State’s new planning law required that “, the surrounding communities, the county, and utilities must be given 63 days to review and provide comments relative to the draft plan also.”

The project manager for the Surrey Township Master Plan project is Sarah Traxler, Mullen said.