Surrey to charge $2500 for unregistered rentals

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Surrey Township unanimously approved a new Rental Inspection Fee Schedule at Tuesday’s meeting. The new ordinance will take effect April 24th.

Zoning Administrator Rod Williams presented a draft he said was modeled after Mt. Pleasant’s fee schedule to the board which includes a sizable increase, from $100 to $2,500, for an unregistered rental violation and a $5,000 fee for each additional violation.

Initial Inspection fees include:

Single family $84.00; Duplex $94.00; Multiple units $66.00 base plus $19.00 per dwelling unit; and Hotels/Motels $173.00 base plus $10.00 per guest room.

Re-Inspection fees are: 1st Re-inspection $50; 2nd Re-inspection $100; 3rd Re-inspection $200; and 4th Re-inspection $500.

Violation inspection fees are: Complaint violation notice $50; No-show for inspection appointment $50; Notice to vacate $60; Housing Board of Appeals $70;

Unregistered rental violation $2,500; Enforcement letter $50; Non-Compliance of address change $50; and a $5,000 fee for each additional violation.

Rental Re-certification prior to the last certificate expiration will be $40 and after the certification expiration will be $60.

Miscellaneous fees include: Occupant load license $7; Copying costs 1st page and 20 cents for each additional page; Township attorney case review referral $250 plus court and legal fees; Initial hearing $150; and Re-hearing $100.

In another matter, the Township’s more than 25-year-old aging cemetery tractors may be replaced with a new large John Deere tractor through a five-year lease program through MIDeal.com. Dalla Agle explained that the new tractor has a large boom, needed for its longer reach since there are now more gravesites, and it will be used for snow removal. The total cost to purchase the tractor outright is $71,000 or the lease agreement would be an annual fee of $15,549 for the five-year lease. At the end of the lease, the township would own the tractor, but if they decide against the purchase it could be returned with no extra fees. There would be a $10,000 trade in on the old tractors, but Agle said the one with a front end loader and back hoe attachment could be kept and is in good condition. He said that would lower the trade-in allowance to $4,500 for the other tractor.

The purchase was tabled until the next meeting.

In other matters:

*The Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a joint meeting May 10 to possibly withdraw the Special Use permit for harmony Hills, which was abandoned in 2007 and to possibly rescind their Special Use Variance.

*The board approved hiring Kathryn Decker as temporary training help for Clerk Glenna Bradbury to train elections workers on the E Poll Book. She said since Joanne had reduced her schedule to one day per week, Kathryn would work at the same rate of pay and there wouldn’t be any additional cost.

*Fire Chief Dave Williams asked for and received board approval for the purchase of 15 pairs of new gloves for firefighters at a cost of $80 per pair for a total of $1,200. He also said he would be interested in a future purchase of new Jaws of Live equipment, like Clare’s recent purchase to replace the Fire Departments more than 25 year-old equipment. He said he will wait to see how the new battery operated equipment Clare is getting works for them. He reported 51 runs for March.

*In her report to the board, County Commissioner Samantha Pitchford reported that the County will lease two transport vans for transporting prisoners. She also noted that the Jail’s holding cell needs updating and that it will cost $80,000. She said the Jail provides about $1.1 million to the County budget.

* The board approved monthly bills totaling $50,326.46.