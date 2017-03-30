Suspect accused of placing porn on cars commits suicide

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A man suspected of placing notes and pornographic material on vehicles at least ten times in Isabella County and another two in other locations outside the county recently has “apparently committed suicide,” a Wednesday update from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.

Information Thursday revealed that the Twin Lakes man may have been distributing porn for six or more years. He is also suspected in 15 to 20 similar Isabella County cases over six or seven years, as well as a couple of confirmed cases in Manistee and at least one more elsewhere in Michigan.

In Isabella County it is believed that the suspect distributed the pornography while his wife was gambling at Soaring Eagle Casino. The police investigation also revealed that the 68-year-old suspect was convicted of indecent exposure in 1980, according to information from Sheriff Main.

In his Wednesday update, Main posted that the Sheriff’s Office had been informed by the police agency in Muskegon County about the suicide. “The police agency reported that the man “took his own life yesterday.”

He continued, “Detectives from this Office traveled to Muskegon County. The detectives were also able to link the man to the multiple cases relating to the pornographic images being left on vehicles in and around the area.”

The suspect spoke to family and others admitting to the incidents prior to leaving his residence yesterday morning, Main said. The Sheriff said, “The person will not be identified in this press release per request of the family. We are relieved that there will be no other incidents and our prayers go to the family during this very difficult time.”

“Several victims had come forward who had pornographic material left on their vehicle while they were inside a retail store,” Sheriff Michael Main said Tuesday.

A Central Michigan University student was the first to report that a man had placed a note and a pornographic video on her windshield in the Target parking lot.

Police investigated a similar case in 2013 when a pornographic magazine was left on a car in the same Target lot.

On Friday, March 24th, another incident was reported at the Walmart Store, where a deputy was able to obtain still photographs of the suspect from surveillance cameras.

Main said,“In all of the cases thus far, there has been nothing mentioned of any of the victims being approached by anyone.” He said the charges against the suspect would have been misdemeanors, except if the victims were under 18 years old.