Talk to hospital president

Clare residents are invited to visit with Ray Stover, president of MidMichigan Medical Centers in Clare and Gladwin, over a cup of coffee and conversation

on Thursday, Jan. 25. During the event Stover will give a brief update on the Medical Center in Clare with time for questions and answers. The free event will be held from 7 to 8 a.m., at Cops and Doughnuts, 521 N McEwan St., Clare. Cops and Donuts will also provide a healthy breakfast snack to all attendees.

“The Clare community has been an outstanding supporter of the Medical Center and we want to hear from local residents,” said Stover. “Our conversation over coffee gathering will give me a chance to connect with community members and it’s a great opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions and share ideas. This is our first event in a format such as this. We expect that we will hold another gathering early next year.”

As seating is limited to 25 guests, early registration is encouraged. Those interested in registering may contact Katie Jourdain at (989) 802-5102 orkatie.jourdain@midmichigan.org.