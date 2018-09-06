Taste of Clare features wines, craft beer

September 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Summer may be ending, but it isn’t the end of fun in Clare.

A Taste of Clare (formerly the Wine Walk) is the next event on the Clare Chamber’s agenda.

The fifth annual event, now renamed and sponsored by the Clare Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, September 22nd from 4 to 8 p.m. and will feature a variety of wines, craft beers and even hard cider, most Michigan made.

A $10 ticket will get participants a beverage or food sample at each of the participating downtown businesses on the tour, including The Evening Post Bar and Grill, Ruckle’s Pier, Maxwell’s Flowers and Gifts, Four Leaf Brewing, Cops & Doughnuts – the Clare City Bakery, Apple Tree Lane, the Doherty Hotel and Conference Center, Timeout Tavern, Millie’s Downtown and Ray’s Bike Shop.

The first “Wine Walk” was held in the City in 2014. The event was designed to create some excitement and showcase a great community with a wide variety of wonderful businesses.

With their ticket, participants will be able to stroll through downtown and enjoy samples from the featured restaurants and businesses that have banded together to present the event for an evening of fun food and wine.

Additional information and tickets are available by calling the chamber office 386 2442, or online at claremichigan.com.