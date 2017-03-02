Teall named Irish Fest Grand Marshal

By Part Maurer

Correspondent

Clare business owner Tammy Teall will be the 2017 Irish Festival Parade Grand Marshal, Clare Chamber of Commerce Pam O’Laughlin announced this week.

Pam said, “Tammy was very surprised and thrilled to be named this year’s Grand Marshal, but then again, Tammy is very humble and is so giving because she just loves being a part of the community.”

Tammy has been involved in so many different things within the community, by either sharing her time, talent or a donation. She supports Clare Public Schools, Stone Soup in Farwell, Clare Cross County, the Clare & Farwell Sports Boosters, numerous family benefits and many fundraisers. She also participates with Marketplace Connection. Marketplace Connection works with local vendors to connect them with the community they live in by giving back to local charities.

She is the owner of JT Bakers in Clare and has been a resident of Clare since 1982. She is a 1986 graduate of Farwell High School.

In 2002, Tammy bought the Alma Wholesale Bakery and by 2009 had moved the operation to Clare. They opened the store at 127 West Fourth Street the following year.

Besides running the bakery operation, Tammy is also a full-time employee of Clare Public Schools. She said, Working at Clare Public Schools allows me to have first-hand knowledge of were the specific community needs are.” She continued, As a business owner, I feel I have a responsibility to help out our community and give back what God has given me. I want to make a positive impact in our community, which includes the surrounding areas of Farwell, Harrison, Coleman, Lake, Lake George & Gladwin.”

She and Jim Teall were married in 1986, and in 1989 the couple moved to Clare where they have raised their eight children.

These days, Tammy is the proud grandmother of 12 youngsters and is soon expecting the arrival of a 13th.