Team, four individuals inducted in to hall of fame

August 1, 2019

Clare 2009 Varsity Football Team (not all are pictured)

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At the annual banquet July 25th, the 2009 football team, two athletes, a coach and a long-time supporter of Clare Athletics were all inducted into Clare’s Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies at the Doherty Hotel.



Marty Schlafley, of the class of 1972 was outstanding in both football and track. He won many All-Conference ad All-Area awards and was the Kiwanis award winner. He credits “Gary Rayburn for encouraging him and his teammates to do their best and his great teammates for his success.”



Jeff Punches of the Class of ’89 was also in football and track. An All-State running back, he held the single season scoring record for Clare football when he graduated and is still in the top 10 in several track events.



Steve Marshall coached over 50 seasons of sports in Clare including 14 as varsity girls’ basketball coach and 29 seasons as varsity softball coach, amassing 530 wins in softball. He was inducted into the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007.



Former Clare Sentinel owner and publisher Al Bransdorfer was a strong supporter of all events at Clare Schools, including supporting the original Brookwood Athletic Complex project. He also sponsored the Clare Cross Country Invitational for many years. Al died in 2004 and was represented by his daughter Liz Allard at the ceremonies.



Clare’s 2009 Varsity Football Team played at the State Finals in 2009 against Jackson Lumen Christi. The team finished the season with a 13-1 record, and received tremendous support from the community during their entire playoff run. Unfortunately not all members were able to attend although twenty from the team were on hand for the induction ceremony.

Marty Schlafley

Al Bransdorfer died in 2004 and was represented by his daughter Liz Allard

Steve Marshall

Jeff Punches

Share This Post Tweet