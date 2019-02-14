The Store robbery suspect arrested

February 14, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The man sought in the January 22 robbery of “The Store” in Mt. Pleasant was identified as Leonardo Bernard Parker III and subsequently arrested on February

5th.

The robbery happened around 12:36 a.m. when a black man, believed to be in his late 20s entered the business and began talking with the clerk.

According to a video released by the police, the man suddenly jumped over the counter knocking the cash register to the floor, threatened the clerk with a bottle and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction. The police were notified around 1 p.m., January 22nd.

Police asked for the public’s help, describing the suspect as a black man in his late 20s; over six feet tall with a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat with the number “1” or “7” on the front; a black and gray hooded sweatshirt; dark gray “Nike” sweat pants; and gray and red basketball shoes.

Police were able to identify Parker as the man sought in connection with the robbery and obtained an arrest warrant on February 5th.

A recent release said, Parker was believed to be traveling between Mt. Pleasant and Saginaw on a regular basis, prompting Mt. Pleasant Detectives, working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to use surveillance in both areas.

Parker was located in Saginaw and arrested on the robbery warrant. He was then transported from Saginaw to the Isabella County jail where he is currently lodged. He was arraigned on the robbery charges February 7th, the release said.