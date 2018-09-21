Thirty Denmark students visit CHS

September 21, 2018

By Ryan Reed, intern

During this week at Clare High School, twenty-five students from Denmark attended Clare High School. Over the course of the week, the students from Denmark were grouped with students that attend this school on a regular basis and observed what it was like to learn in this school.

Starting September 18th, the Denmark students arrived in the school at ten o’clock. During the week, some of the students who attend Clare High School have volunteered to have the Denmark students temporarily live in their family homes.

The students from Denmark will also be going on a tour of Clare and the towns around Clare such as Farwell and Harrison. The Danish students will be back in school by noon. During the Field trip, the Danish students will be able to observe more of the everyday life of Michigan.

Many of the students from Denmark have enjoyed taking part in their activities at Clare High School, saying it is a fine school and many of the students are friendly and kind. The principal, Matt Forsberg along with many teachers take pride in having all students feel welcomed at Clare High School. This experience has been wonderful for not just the students of Denmark, but for almost everyone in Clare High School.