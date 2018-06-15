Three honored for community service

June 15, 2018
The North Central Michigan Arbor#791 met for their 4th Annual Community Service Recognition (CSR) dinner at the Herrick House – Mulberry Cafe in Clare on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
2018 Annual Award Recipients:
Wilma Shurlow-Phillips of Clare was recognized for her many years of volunteer service to the Clare community. Wilma is a member of Clare United Methodist Church and is well known for her endless hours of volunteer work. Wilma has served on many boards and associations throughout our community and is still very active in many local organizations. Wilma resides in Clare.
Olivia Cook of Clare was recognized as the Youth Award recipient honored for her participating in the following:
Feed My Starving Children – 3 years
Girls on Fire Leader – a local community service group that empowers young woman – 3 years
Clare County 4H Club – 3 years
Olivia Cook attends Clare High School and is the daughter of Bret and Rebecca Cook, they reside in Clare.
Recent Comments