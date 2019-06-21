Three huge bells stolen from Isabella residences

June 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Just south of Clare County someone has been stealing large cast iron bells.



The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to let them know if they have any information that would help to catch the people taking the bells.



Three bells have been taken in the last few days, all in the northwest part of Isabella County. The bells disappeared from the 7000 block of North Coldwater; the 10,000 block of West Coleman Road; and the 6000 block of West Coleman.



The Sheriff’s Office said the bells are heavy and hard to remove. They believe it would have taken two or more people to remove them.



Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in any of the three areas are asked to “Please call the ICSO at 989-779-3346 with a tip or information.

