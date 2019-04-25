Three sentenced for string of robberies

April 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Gregory Todd Siegel of Harrison, also known as Gregory Todd lafrate, will serve seven to 40 years in prison for his part in a string of home invasions and breaking and entering incidents between October, 2017 and February 2018.

Travis Finks

Siegel, Travis Louis Finks of Harrison and Zachary Allen Hidey of St. Helen were all charged with conducting a criminal enterprise in connection with the B&Es and home invasion complaints. The charges were the result of a joint investigation between the Michigan State Police and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.



On May 21st, Hidey pled guilty on May 21st to attempted conducting a criminal enterprise and Finks pled guilty as a habitual second offender.

On September 21st, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Siegel was still being sought. The manhunt ended and he was arrested October 4th in Ovid after Farwell resident Lynn Grim’s grandchildren reported he had approached them as they were leaving their Ovid home to catch the school bus.

Zachary Hidey

February 25th Siegel entered a no contest plea as charged and a guilty plea as a habitual third offender.



All three men were sentenced April 22nd by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk. Siegel’s seven to 40 year sentence will be shortened by a credit of 199 days already served and he was ordered to pay a total of $51,848.23 in fines, costs, court appointed attorney fees and restitution joint and several with his co-defendants.





Gregory Siegel

Hidey was sentenced to seven month in jail with credit for 151 days already served and five years’ probation and was ordered to pay $34,564.82 in fines, costs, court appointed attorney fees, and restitution.



Finks was sentenced to serve from three years to 30 years in prison with credit for time served. He was ordered to pay $34,564.82 in fines, costs, court appointed attorney fees and restitution.

Share This Post Tweet