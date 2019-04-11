Top rated Lady Comets sweep Sacred Heart

April 11, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Top-ranked Coleman continued its good start to the softball season Tuesday, when it sent away visiting Mid-State Activities Conference foe Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart home with a pair of losses, 8-0 and 10-2.



“It was nice to get another couple game sin and got a good start toward team goal number one; a conference championship,” head coach Chad Klopf said. “Both games we hit balls right at them but as the games went along, the bats woke up. It was nice to see contributions from everyone. We need to work on taking advantage of situations with runners in scoring positions as we left too many runners on base.”



Jaden Berthume tossed her team to the win in both games. She gave up no runs on six hits, six strikeouts and one walk in game two while the second contest saw her give up two runs on five hits, five strikeouts and two walks.

Berthume is now 3-0 this season.



“She worked out of an early jam in the first inning of game two, but besides that she seemed to be in control with some help from her defense the rest of the day,” Klopf said.



Leading hitters in game one saw Kenzie Miller get there hits and Abigail had a triple.



Game two featured three hits from Brianna Townsend, Zoe Merillat had two hits, with Tubbs adding a triple.



Coleman (4-0 overall, 2-0 MSAC) was at Meridian on Thursday, hosts Merrill on Tuesday and heads to Ashley April 23.

