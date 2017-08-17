Top student dies in U.S. 10 crash

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Kristina Garafalo, 18, of Gladwin, was all set to attend Central Michigan University this fall. The 2017 Gladwin High School graduate, honor student and the Valedictorian of her class, had earned a full-ride academic scholarship to CMU.

Those plans were cut short August 11 when she died in a head-on crash on US-10 in Midland County.

According to a release from Sheriff Scott Stephenson of the Midland County Sheriff’s office, the accident happened around 11:16 p.m. on eastbound US-10, just west of Stark Road in Lincoln Township.

Central Dispatch had received a call reporting that a vehicle was westbound in the Eastbound Lane near Eastman Road. Two minutes later they got the report of a head-on crash.

The westbound driver was identified as Janice Rozek, 67, of Auburn. She was driving a red 2006 Chevy Equinox westbound when she struck the eastbound black 2000 Lincoln Town Car driven by Garafalo.

Another accident on the eastbound freeway was reported shortly after the first crash.

After Garafalo’s vehicle came to a stop sideways in the road a silver 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by Brett Bohn, 18, of Sanford, was unable to stop in time and hit the rear passenger corner of her vehicle.

All three of the drivers were wearing seat belts, the accident investigators believe.

Sheriff Stephenson said, “While there is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in these crashes, we are waiting for toxicology reports for a final determination.”

Garafalo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rozek was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland with critical injuries.

Bohn and the two passengers in his vehicle were not injured in the secondary crash.

Her obituary said Garafalo’s funeral services were scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin. It also said, “Although her time here was way too short, she was a very gifted and ambitious young lady who made her parents very proud.”

Midland County Deputies were assisted at the scene of the accident by Midland City Police, Lincoln Township Fire Rescue, Jerome Township Fire Rescue and Mid-Michigan Emergency Medical Services.