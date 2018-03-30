Township owes $42K after Lily Lake resident wins FOIA lawsuit

March 30, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Lily Lake owners’ no-wake controversy that began nearly three years ago has led to a Freedom of Information lawsuit that is now settled, at a cost to the Greenwood Township Board about of $42,000 in attorney fees for both the board and Lori Stephens who filed, and won the lawsuit.

According to a June 9, 2016 issue in the Review, Trustee David Lawrence had introduced the no-wake topic in 2015 after receiving complaints from lake residents about late-night speedsters on the lake.

The board had repeatedly tabled discussion on the topic, but it came up again at a May 26, 2016 Lily Lake Improvement Association annual spring meeting.

Lawrence said at the June 6, 2016 regular board meeting that he had mailed 123 surveys to lakefront owners asking “where they stood on the issue,” asking if they were for, or against a no-wake rule from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. with a deadline of May 27 to return the survey. The survey or “ballots” were opened for that meeting.

He said 94 were returned with 41.5 in favor of instituting a no-wake rule and 52.5 against it.

Lawrence, who is a lakefront resident and former LLIA president, said the survey was just “to be fair” to lakefront owners and only a “courtesy.”

He noted that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conducts an intensive investigation to determine if a safety issue on a lake warrants a no-wake restriction. Public meetings and personal interviews are part of that investigation.

At that meeting the township board tabled the matter, but Lawrence said they “did not table it permanently.”

Lakefront property owner Lori Stephens said, “There were several items in the June 6th meeting that concerned me, but the primary one was comments [allegedly] made about how unreturned ballots/petitions would be treated. It was publicly disseminated (by the treasurer) that any unreturned vote could be treated by township officials as a vote in support of the no-wake ordinance, which caused considerable concern for myself and others.”

“These statements would have been part of the audio recording of the June 6 meeting,” she said. “I desired a copy of the audio recording of the June 6, 2016 board meeting to review, discuss, question and perhaps share the questionable affairs of government and official acts and statements of those who represent our community.”

On June 8, 2016 she submitted a Freedom of Information request by email to the FOIA clerk (Linda Bailow, Township Clerk) for a copy of the audio recording.

Stephens said, “After several months of delays, run-around excuses, etc., I received a copy of an audio recording. It was not, however a recording of the June meeting.”

She said she finally notified Bailow and the township attorney, again by email, that if she didn’t receive a response by the end of the week addressing the matter she would involve her attorney. She said she was told by the clerk that she had already provided the requested recording.

From the initial request on June 8th for the recording to November 21 there were numerous emails between Stephens and Bailow, phone calls and at least two personal contacts. A recording was finally provided in October. On November 6, Stephens notified Bailow that she had provided the wrong recording. On November 21, Bailow insisted that she had provided the correct recording.

On December 5, 2016, Stephens filed suit in Clare County for failing to provide the requested recording.

Depositions were scheduled for February 1, 2017. Stephens said just before the depositions, the clerk said that “the recording never existed and she must have forgotten to hit the record button.”

Later during her deposition for court, Bailow admitted that she realized she didn’t have the correct recording “after Mrs. Stephens received the recording and she told me that it was the wrong one.” When asked if she had let Mrs. Stevens know that she did not have the June 6 recording, she admitted she didn’t notify her before the lawsuit was filed or tell her she knew it was the wrong recording.

The Greenwood Township board issued a statement dated March 7, 2018, that said in part, “Numerous two-way communications took place between the requestor [Stephens] and the township FOIA coordinator [Bailow]. The township board received minimal notice of any issue with the audio recording provided by the FOIA Coordinator to the property owner. But in December 2016, several township board members were served formal court notice that the township was being sued for violation of FOIA, forcing the township into litigations with the property owner.”

It continued, “Early on in the litigation, information was provided to the property owner that the recording being sought had, in fact, never existed.”

The statement said, “Because the township was able to establish that there was no intention to willfully violate FOIA, the Court waived the application fines.”

Stephens said in her interview, “Prior to scheduled hearing in February on the award of reasonable attorney fees, etc. and in the interest of closing this matter, both parties agree to settlement including asking the judge to waive the fine levied against the township.”

Clare County Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk heard the case. Although he did not rule on all motions, he did initially rule that the township did not act in good faith in attempting to resolve the issue or to reach a settlement.

In his opinion he said that Bailow’s action in not informing Stephens that there wasn’t any tape for the June 6 meeting had forced her to file a lawsuit to find out. He ordered that the township would be responsible for both their legal fees and the legal fees of Mrs. Stephens (which totaled $14,022.00 and a refund of $28.86 in FOIA costs). Both parties stipulated that the $2,500 fine against the township board would be waived, which Judge Mienk agreed to.

Lori Stephens and her husband John are from Macomb County. They live in Shelby Charter Township and have had a cottage on Lily Lake since 1986. Her husband John’s family have had a cottage there since 1971 and he grew up spending much of his summers and weekends at the lake.