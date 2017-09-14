Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Harrison man and woman were arrested last Saturday when Clare County deputies discovered drugs in their vehicle.

Timothy Davis, 33, and Mandy Houck, 21, were stopped near East Townline Lake Road and North Clare Avenue in Harrison around 8:10 p.m. when officers saw a defective exhaust and unreadable license plate on their red Pontiac Aztec. They reported that there were several traffic violations related to the vehicle.

When the deputies contacted Davis and Houck in the vehicle they observed the passenger “acting suspicious” and attempting to conceal something. During the investigation, they found that the item was a plastic baggie containing Methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle yielded additional meth, marijuana and marijuana wax in the car, and the two were arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail on the drug charges.

At an arraignment under Magistrate Steven Worpell Monday, September 11 in 80th District Court for charges

presented by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, Houck was charged with one count of controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance – possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $15,000/ten percent.

September 12, Davis was arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Worpell on charges authorized by the prosecutor on two counts of controlled substance – possession of marijuana/synthetic equivalent, and his bond was set at $15,000/ten percent.

Davis posted bond and has been released pending his next court date. Houck remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.